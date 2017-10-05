Ma Fischer's Family Restaurant

2214 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2214 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
414-271-7424
American, Greek, Italian, Mexican

Regardless of how hung-over you are, Ma’s gigantic menu can help you sate just about any craving. You can get the requisite eggs, waffles and pancakes, as well as big, cheesy omelets, but Ma’s also serves a full menu 24 hours a day—that means you can get Greek, Italian and even Mexican dinner specials at 9 in the morning. Whatever you order, it’s bound to fill you up, since Ma’s super-sized portions dwarf your standard diner fare. Smart drinkers in the North Avenue area instinctively learn to head to Ma’s for breakfast just after bar time, since the full stomach can help them avoid a hangover in the first place.

Open 24/7

Tags

SOCIAL UPDATES