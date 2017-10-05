Ma Fischer's Family Restaurant

Regardless of how hung-over you are, Ma’s gigantic menu can help you sate just about any craving. You can get the requisite eggs, waffles and pancakes, as well as big, cheesy omelets, but Ma’s also serves a full menu 24 hours a day—that means you can get Greek, Italian and even Mexican dinner specials at 9 in the morning. Whatever you order, it’s bound to fill you up, since Ma’s super-sized portions dwarf your standard diner fare. Smart drinkers in the North Avenue area instinctively learn to head to Ma’s for breakfast just after bar time, since the full stomach can help them avoid a hangover in the first place.
