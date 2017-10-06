The candlelit bar is filled with woodwork and rattan chairs. Mai Thai's spring rolls are named after the seasons—spring and fall are the best. Tod mun (Thai fish cakes) show the kitchen at its finest. All the usual curries and noodle dishes are here, at prices just a bit higher than normal (but the setting compensates). (Jeff Beutner)
Mai Thai
1230 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Seafood, Soup, Thai