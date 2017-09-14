Of course hot dogs are known for being pretty inexpensive already, but somehow you just seem to get the best bang for your buck at Martino's. The Chicago-style joint serves up hot dogs in many varieties, with a few size options to boot. A regular Chicago-style dog will set you back just $4. Make it a foot long, and it's $7.59. Did I mention all their dogs come with fries, making it a full meal? They've got Italian beef sandwiches too, for just over $6. Head to the “Dinners” portion of the menu for spaghetti or mostaccioli with sauce, meatballs or sausage, and two bread sticks for a measly $6.49. You can stretch your dollar here pretty far.
Martino's Hot Dogs
1215 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep 14, 2017