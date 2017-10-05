The menu at Maxfield's travels across the globe with delicious ease. Omelets and skillet dishes with Greek and Mexican themes are on tap along with more common but no less tempting items. Salads, sandwiches and soup round out the lunch options, but breakfast, as the Pancake House name suggests, is a crowning achievement. A second Maxfield's has just opened in Wauwatosa on Mayfair Road. (Jamie Lee Rake)
Maxfield's Pancake House
333 W. Brown Deer Rd., Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217
Contemporary, Sandwiches