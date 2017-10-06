Maxwell’s is a popular drink spot in the 'Burg and a go-to-during-the-week- restaurant among locals. On Wednesdays Maxwell's features giant soft tacos, while Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evenings attract a crowd for wing night. Though the food specials are tempting, if you’re looking for a true bar, avoid Maxwell’s on wing nights - the place is packed with teens and doesn’t feel like a real bar until the young crowd clears out. If you don’t mind the youngsters, seek out this neighborhood haunt that’s located in a building that dates back to 1888.
Maxwell's
W63N699 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
American