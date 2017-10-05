Corned beef fans in Milwaukee have staunchly declared their support for Jake's and Benji's, but they may find a new favorite in McBob's. The corned beef is melt-in-your-mouth tender; sandwiches are enhanced by horseradish mustard spread. Also a pleasure are the fish-fry offerings on Wednesday and Friday, when McBob's serves up fried perch, walleye, grouper and broiled halibut. Celtic tacos and pizzas are features on other days, and breakfast is available Friday to Monday. This is a casual place with a warm, friendly vibe. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
McBob's Pub & Grill
4919 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
4919 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry, Irish
Handicap access