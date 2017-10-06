Mekato's is a Colombian bakery and cafe decorated with small souvenirs from the country. There are a few booths and a counter at the window for patrons. The bakery cases are the centerpiece, filled with familiar and unfamiliar wares. Cookies and fruit-filled turnovers meet pan con queso. Beverages include soft drinks and coffee. A few hot snacks are also available, including papas rellenos, mashed potatoes filled with meat, like those found at Puerto Rican eateries, and arepas, corn cakes also popular in Venezuela. There are also empanadas, meat or cheese-filled pies, found throughout the Andes.
Mekato's
3500 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Colombian, Latin American