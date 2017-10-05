The varied cuisines of Thailand, Vietnam and Laos meet on one menu. Begin with ban xeo, Vietnamese crepes with a golden color from turmeric and the sweetness of coconut milk, then perhaps a Thai curry or seafood dumplings in a sweet brown sauce. The more adventurous will want to try the homemade Laotian sausages with a fiery kick of hot pepper. Finish with a dessert of deep-fried taro or purple sticky rice pudding. The kitchen cooks with a confidence that ranks this café with the very best purveyors of Southeast Asian food. (Jeff Beutner)
Mekong Café
5930 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Asian Fusion, Buffet, Laotian, Thai, Vietnamese