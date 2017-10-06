While the name of the restaurant comes from a Greek word, the cuisine at Meraki is not Greek. Rather, it’s more of an “American Contemporary" style. Served as “Small Shares" or “Large Shares," this food works well with a small group of diners who like to share with the rest of the table. The menu changes frequently, so some dishes that are here today may be gone tomorrow. Catch them while you can!
Meraki
939 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
American, Contemporary
Handicap access