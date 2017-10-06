The 14th Annual Milwaukee River Challenge will splash into town again this September 20th, with racing along the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers from 9am to 2:00pm. The 3-mile Challenge will start at 25th and Canal Streets on the Menomonee River and proceed east to the junction with the Milwaukee River, where crews will navigate a 90 degree angle turn as they head north toward the finish line at Schlitz Park, just below Pleasant Street. More than a dozen bridges dot the course and offer spectators intimate views of the racing and blade work.
The Riverwalk lining the shores of the Milwaukee River, along with Pere Marquette Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum grounds, the staging area at Schlitz Park and the fabulous outdoor seating at the many riverside restaurants, also provide spectacular vantage points, making the River Challenge the most accessible rowing race in the US. Nowhere else can spectators get as close to the shells when they are racing. With 140 boats and nearly 750 athletes taking part in the competition, an exciting day on the river is guaranteed!
There are no entry fees for participants in this race.
For more information on the Milwaukee River Challenge, contact Alysa Remington, Race Director, 608.658.6175