The former Rip Tide is now the Milwaukee Sail Loft with new ownership and a new menu. The place remains casual with an outdoor patio and bar and a spacious interior dining room. The menu offers sandwiches for lower budgets. The Maryland crab cakes are mighty fine and the seafood Diablo is a pasta dish with abundant treats from the sea. The house specialty is a lobster boil. Landlubbers will find pork chops, chicken and a few steaks. The menu is not especially vast but the quality and preparation stand out. The riverfront views put you in the mood for seafood, though. (Jeff Beutner)
Milwaukee Sail Loft
649 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Sandwiches, Seafood