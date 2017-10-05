Molly Cool's consists of a series of big dining rooms and two bars—and prime views of the Milwaukee River. Outdoor seating is available along the RiverWalk. The focus is on seafood, although steaks, chicken and ribs are also served. The live Maine lobsters are displayed in a tank, and the selection of oysters and fin fish changes daily. Service is friendly. (Jeff Beutner)
Molly Cool's Seafood Tavern
1110 N. Old World Third St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Brunch, Fish Fry, Seafood