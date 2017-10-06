Mona’s is a seafood restaurant Turkish-style. The daily selection is displayed over ice. Choose a whole fish and have it cooked to order. The selection is noteworthy with choices like fluke (summer flounder), different types of snapper, loup de mer and pompano. Expect seasonal changes. There are also mussels, clams, lobsters and even crab cake appetizers. Lanlubbers will find a flatiron steak and a chicken breast entrée. The fish prices vary, and servers will be happy to quote a price. Mona’s also is a retail fish market for home cooks who have their own ideas.
Mona’s Fish Market & Restaurant
204 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Seafood, Turkish