Business at this long-standing, African-American soul food eatery rarely lulls, and with good reason. The food packs a hearty wallop to the gut. Mr. Perkins wide-ranging menu includes chicken, mac 'n' cheese, chitterlings and collard greens. Closes at 3 p.m. (Jamie Lee Rake)
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant
2001 W. Atkinson Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
Fish Fry, Soul Food