Mulligan’s brings quality Irish fare to the southern Milwaukee Co. suburbs. The corn beef is lean and tasty, the lamb stew is tender, and the fish & chips have a fine beer batter. The setting is casual with a bar room more pleasant than the dining room–more windows. Not all is Irish here. There are burgers, steak sandwiches and pizzas for lighter fare; and entrees like rotisserie chicken and a strip steak. Prices are moderate, even the steak under $20. The pub is a good distance from downtown Milwaukee but just a short distance from I-94. Enjoy a black & tan.
Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill
8933 S. 27th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
American, Fish Fry, Irish