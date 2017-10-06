West Performing Arts Center, a center of excellence for the arts operating within a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose auditorium, is committed to providing artistic opportunities by establishing a community-accessible performing arts center. ~ Mission of West Performing Arts Center\n\nWest Performing Arts Center (WestPAC) is a multi-disciplinary theatrical auditorium in New Berlin, WI. As a cultural performing arts center, West Performing Arts Center is a space where community, professional, and educational programs join in a synergistic partnership to enhance a greater vision for New Berlin and its surrounding communities. As the premier Performing Art Center for New Berlin, WestPAC encourages collaboration of highly diverse participants. Celebrating its 8th year of operation, West Performing Arts Center offers the School District of New Berlin a quality presence for its events, the local and national companies a creative atmosphere for meetings, performing arts organizations a state-of-the-art performance venue, and the audiences of WestPAC a high quality entertainment. Currently, WestPAC is home to the NBW Choral and Chamber Choirs, NBW Band, NBW Orchestra, West Theatre Arts Program and West Community Theatre.
New Berlin's West Performing Arts Center
18695 W Cleveland Avenue, New Berlin, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53146
