Port Washington once enjoyed a substantial fishing industry, and still enjoys plenty of shoreline on Lake Michigan, making it the perfect place for a good fish fry. Go where the locals go, to NewPort Shores. The restaurant is located two short blocks east of Franklin Street, the main downtown thoroughfare, just off the shore of Lake Michigan. NewPort Shores boasts three walls of windows, a large bar undulating through the dining room and tables rarely more than a few feet from a beautiful view. The modestly priced menu features chicken, steaks and ribs, but the views call for seafood (the fish fry is served daily). The lake perch is very good though not a huge portion.
NewPort Shores
407 E. Jackson St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
American, Fish Fry, Seafood