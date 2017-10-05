Mofongo, flautas and cheeseburgers are all found here, but the main reason to visit Nina's is for the Puerto Rican options. The inexpensive tostones, slices of plantain fried and seasoned with a bit of garlic, are a must. Pasteles are a bit like tamales, but made with a combination of mashed plantains and green bananas. If you enjoy garlic in abundance, try the mofongo, a dish of plantains blended with bits of roast pork and plenty of garlic served in the shape of a ball. (Jeff Beutner)
Nina's Restaurant
2031 N. Holton St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
American, Mexican, Puerto Rican