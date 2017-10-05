The Painted Parrot combines the flavors of Jamaica with a few Cajun and Mexican touches. The casual, colorful setting includes murals of Jamaican musicians. The serving of nachos is huge; the gumbo is good enough. Try the jammin' chicken or pork in a mildly spicy Jamaican jerk sauce. This is many miles from the islands, but it's a fun place with hints of the Caribbean. (Jeff Beutner)
Painted Parrot
8028 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
American, Caribbean, Fish Fry, Seafood