Palm Tavern wisely managed to ensnare a loyal following before going smoke-free. Palm features an exhaustive drink menu in a rather unglamorous three-ring binder that stylistically rivals, say, a community college library's VHS catalog. With page after page of domestic and imported beers, a slew of single-malts, and spirituous miscellanea, one could conceivably drink well into another calendar year before imbibing the same thing twice.
Palm Tavern
2989 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
