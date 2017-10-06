Panera Bread is a sophisticated blend of high-quality food and service in a trendy but casual ambiance. Together, the bakery and café offer a wide selection of pastries, bagels and coffee, as well as flavorful soups, salads and panini. The artistically arranged portions are filling but reasonable. Choose the “You Pick 2 x93 deal to customize a full meal. Beverages include refreshing lemonade and smoothies that perfectly complement the spicier dishes. Varied seating is available within this cheery, earth-toned establishment, and the friendly staff and diverse clientele make Panera all the more inviting. (Selena Milewski)
Panera Bread
2095 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Bakery, Coffee, Sandwiches