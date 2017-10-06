Bacon and Kegs Southeast Wisconsin is a fun-filled bacon tasting event with vendors from local Racine bars and restaurants. The hottest restaurants in Racine will prepare and serve bacon samples to thousands of attendees in an effort to win the Bacon and Kegs “Ultimate Baconprenuer x93 award.\n\n\nSpecial music entertainment from Chasin\' Mason. Bacon and Kegs is good for our local communities. Plan Ahead Events of Southeast Wisconsin will donate a portion of proceeds from Bacon and Kegs ticket sales to Belle City Brew Club. \n\nAvailable tickets:\n\nV.I.P. Admission: $65.00\n\nGeneral Admission: $45.00\n\nDesignated Driver Admission: $20.00\n\n\nBacon and Kegs is a 21 and over event. Tickets must be purchased in advance.\n
Pershing Park
Racine, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53403
