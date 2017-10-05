Yes, it’s a chain and yes, it’s in a shopping mall (Mayfair), but P.F. Chang is a really good restaurant for Chinese and Asian fusion cuisine in a gorgeous, high-energy setting and with a modern, inventive twist. Here you’ll find lettuce wraps and street tacos; of the latter, there’s Jicama—either with wild-caught lobster, shrimp, red onion and Fresno peppers or Kung Pao chicken, crushed peanuts and cool cucumber slices. Virtually every menu item excites the eye and palate, and all are generously portioned and nicely presented. Hunan dragon wings, cauliflower tempura, edamame, banana spring rolls... great place for something a tad different. Look for the big stone horses!
PF Chang's China Bistro
2500 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2500 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Chinese, Contemporary
Handicap access