The few miles of 27th St. south of Oklahoma Ave. continue to draw ethnic Asian businesses. There are Chinese and Indian markets and soon will have no fewer than three establishment devoted to Vietnamese pho. The one that most recently opened is called Pho Viet. It is the first phase of an ambitious new development that will also include an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet and a supermarket. Pho is Vietnamese noodle soup that is served in large servings, a meal in a bowl. Most of the phos here are made with beef. Cuts include rare and well-done steak, brisket, tendon and tripe. Add fresh bean sprouts, basil, and jalapeno slices to taste. Then perhaps a splash of sriracha sauce and definitely some fresh-squeezed lime juice.
Pho Viet
5475 S. 27th St., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53221
Vietnamese