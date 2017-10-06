Sandwich lovers should be sure to stop at Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Try the Italian, deliciously piled high with capicola, mortadella, pepperoni, salami and provolone cheese. The sandwich is then toasted and served fresh and warm with your choice of toppings. The menu offers options for big eaters and dieters. Before you leave, be sure to spot the antique potbelly stove. (Heidi Yahnke)
Potbelly Sandwich Shop (East Side)
2239 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2239 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Sandwiches, Soup
Events
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)
-
Texas Dave (noon)