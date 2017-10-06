Redbar is a good-value local bar where a fun, eclectic atmosphere mixes well with great food, and beverages that won’t make your checkbook see red. The daily menu includes six different types of jumbo chicken wings. Ten sandwiches are available. Try the Redbar burger with breaded onion, the shaved Philly beef with braised onions or, on the lighter side, the grilled chicken sandwich. All are served with hand-cut fries. Redbar has tater tots served 10 different ways. Look for daily specials.
Redbar
2245 E. St. Francis Avenue , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53235
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Burgers