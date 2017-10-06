The homey setting offers heaping plates of hearty Serbian fare at modest prices. Start with a loaf of freshly baked bread and enjoy specialties like cevaps, sarma, stuffed cabbage or rolled schnitzels. Saturdays offer specials of roast pork and lamb. (Jeff Beutner)
Restaurant Balkan's
7640 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
7640 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
Serbian