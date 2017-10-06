The setting is modest but the menu is ambition covering many regions of Mexico. The house specialty is fajitas prepared with surprising skill. The menu offers 10 different tacos, including seared yellowfin tuna and tinga de pollo. Entrees include Yucatecan cochinita pibil (pulled pork in a citrus marinade) and a fine lamb shank prepared with three different types of chiles. Breakfast is also served here at very moderate prices. This ranks with the very best local Mexican restaurants. (Jeff Beutner)
Revolution
2901 W. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2901 W. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Mexican