Rivalry is a sports bar themed around the rivalry between Wisconsin and Illinois. The space’s street level is decked out in Wisconsin sports memorabilia, while the river level caters to fans of Illinois teams, giving them a dedicated space to cheer their teams without heckling (hopefully). The food menu includes all the sports bar favorites, like cheese curds from Clock Shadow, chicken wings and nachos. It also features a few border battle favorites, like a Chicago-style hot dog versus a bratwurst with kraut. Six tap beers are on offer, along with a number of specialty cocktails.
Rivalry
223 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Bar Food/Beer Pubs