This former country store attracts a very citified crowd. Fresh seafood is the attraction, so look to the chalkboard for offerings. Hope to find sanddabs, cod cheeks and triggerfish. (Jeff Beutner)
River Lane Inn
4313 W. River Ln., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Fish Fry, Seafood