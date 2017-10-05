This co-op offers organic sustenance, including produce from the grocer's side and meatless options at the café on the opposite side. The air is rich with the aroma of produce, coffee and incense in a harmonious, cozy mixture of mismatched chairs. (Nastassia Putz)
Riverwest Co-op Café
733 E. Clarke St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
733 E. Clarke St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
American, Sandwiches, Soup, Vegan, Vegetarian