Royal India's specialties are from the clay tandoor oven, whether flatbreads or a sizzling platter of jumbo shrimp. Meats tend to be lamb and chicken and vegetarians will find the menu a pleasure. The levels of spicing make the dishes accessible yet flavorful. When Royal India opened, it was one of Milwaukee's best restaurants—and that still holds true today. (Jeff Beutner)
Royal India
3400 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Buffet, Indian, Middle Eastern