Sherman Perk Coffee Shop would make a great setting for a sitcom. There’s always unique activity in the quirky little community hub, whether it be live music, their Saturday specialty omelets, or (during the season) Sunday Packer parties. Though it’s a bit off the beaten path, it has a unique charm that makes it worth a trip.
Sherman Perk Coffee Shop
4924 W. Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216
