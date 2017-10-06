Sobelmans serves some of the best burgers in town, at least in part on account of a good bakery. The one-third pounder, cooked on the open grill behind the bar, is a fine accessory for a beer, a shot or even a cocktail. The original Sobelmans is a great place to get lost on the way to Potawatomi. The Marquette venue is popular with students, and Sobelmans continues to expand, having now opened a new places in Mequon, Waukesha and Richfield.
Sobelman's Pub & Grill (North Shore)
10352 N. Port Washington Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53092
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
10352 N. Port Washington Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53092
Burgers, Fish Fry