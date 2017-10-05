There are a few local spots that are famed for their hamburgers. One of the oldest is Solly's Grille, in business since 1936. The interior is a classic lunch counter in the shape of a double horseshoe. The burgers are 100% sirloin, but Solly's key ingredient is a lot of butter. Even the roll gets some. Try the Super Solly, with a 1/3-pound patty. These burgers have a buttery richness that Paula Deen would surely love. (Jeff Beutner)
Solly's Grille
4629 N. Port Washington Rd., Glendale, Wisconsin 53212
American, Burgers, Fish Fry
Handicap access