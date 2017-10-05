SoLo is the new name for the former Oakland Trattoria. The menu is more focused on the wood-fired pizzas, although entrée salads and a few pastas remain. You can design your own pizza from three sizes. The cost for the many toppings is minimal, even for anchovies and prosciutto. The new interior is more vibrant—tile mosaics have flame designs and a lot of sizzle. (Jeff Beutner)
SoLo Pizza
2856 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Fish Fry, Italian, Pizza