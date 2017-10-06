Focaccia, white, rye, Italian and honey wheat breads are baked on location. Sonia's is currently serving up nine sandwiches, with clever names like the "Half-Bac'd Turkey" carefully prepared combination of smoked turkey, bacon (get it?) and brie. A spoonful of savory sun-dried pesto boosts the sandwich a notch past ordinary. Thick, robust slices of high-quality pepperoni, salami and prosciutto are topped with a layer of provolone cheese in a no-nonsense called the "Rocky Trio." Vegetarians often have few options at delis, and Sonia's is no different. There is one veggie sandwich on the colorful dry-erase board, the Veggaholic-marinated tofu with bell peppers, red onions, avocado, sprouts and a splash of vinaigrette.
Sonia's Subs and Sweets
6807 N. Green Bay Ave., Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
American, Sandwiches