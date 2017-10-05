A cold, snowy winter seems like the right time for a good bowl of soup. A choice place to go is the aptly named Soup Bros. (209 W. Florida St.), a cozy Walker’s Point hideaway. The small dining area features lots of eclectic bric-a-brac, but just four tables. The kitchen is actually larger, and great attention is paid to the soup preparation. The selection changes daily, with a choice of six soups and a few sandwiches. The soups will always include vegetarian items, perhaps one of roasted butter carrot or spinach with fennel. You’ll also find classics like chicken vegetable. For just a few dollars, you can enjoy a good, inexpensive lunch.
Soup Bros.
209 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Sandwiches, Soup, Vegetarian