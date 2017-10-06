The latest venue from the owners of Maxie’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The dinner menu is divided into “Taste," “Share" and “Pass" sections inviting you to commune on small to large plates. The inventive dishes consisting of prime grass-fed beef with masa pudding and avocado cream, roasted pumpkin agnolotti (fresh pasta pillows) with crimini mushrooms and maple brown butter and lake trout with tomato jam and sumac vinaigrette. The menu at times is nostalgic with a modern sense.
Story Hill BKC
5100 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53001
Handicap access