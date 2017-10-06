There’s no doubt that the owners of Stubby’s know and love beer. Past the obvious, a beer menu featuring 53 constantly rotating taps, there’s hardly a shelf or wall that’s not adorned with a bottle of hard-to-find brew. Stubby’s food menu is fun and adventurous as well—take the Reuben, featuring shredded ham, sauerkraut and a poached egg on rye toast. The Riverwest skillet is served in a cast-iron pan and features their special tater tots scrambled with peppers, onions, pepperjack cheese and eggs.
Stubby's Pub & Grub
2060 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Cajun, Seafood