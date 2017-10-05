Suburpia introduced the submarine sandwich to most Milwaukeeans in the early '70s—a time when their menu was a good cure for the munchies and their clever radio ads were sung by the then-unknown John Belushi. Suburpia still offers the Davey Jones (tuna), Reuben James (cornbeef), Gold Coast (ham) and Miles Standish (turkey). Served on a sub-shaped bun loaded with cheese, mayo and chopped salad in a tangy dressing, the subs are so heavily loaded that the filling tends to slide out of the buns. (David Luhrssen)
10853 W. Blumound Rd, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
American, Sandwiches