El Cabrito is a family restaurant with fine food. The steak tacos and pork tacos al pastor seldom get any better. Platters tend to be meaty, with the exception of the nopalitos a la plancha, a dish of grilled cactus with onion. Another specialty is the birria de chivo, a delicious goat stew with a broth infused with dry chiles. Prices are moderate. (Jeff Beutner)
Taqueria El Cabrito
1100 S. 11th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Mexican