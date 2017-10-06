Taqueria Esmerelda's reputation rises from authentic Mexican tacos and other simple items, including exceptional tacos el pastor and carnitas. The birria, a goat meat soup, is as hearty as a stew. Seafood varies from the jumbo Mexican cocktails to a mixed seafood soup and whole red snappers in a classic preparation. (Jeff Beutner)
Taqueria Esmeralda
1801 S. 11th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Mexican