On sunny days the light streams into the large windows of A Taste of Art Coffee Bar & Deli (4701 W. Lisbon Ave.). Standard offerings of coffee drinks and fruit smoothies get a boost from a menu that strives for originality and great deals. Among the latter is a Tuesday all-you-can-eat combo of spaghetti, garlic bread and salad for less than $7 and a free lunch special (!) every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. On a recent visit, the jerk chicken was a large pile of expertly spiced white meat (the size perhaps compensating for the long wait?) complemented by succulent stewed cabbage. Free Wi-Fi is an incentive for students and professionals wanting to grab a quick meal, and some of the wall space is devoted to original work by local artists. A Taste of Art, open since February, still has a few kinks to work out, but is a welcome presence in the neighborhood.
Taste of Art
4701 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
4701 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Cafe
Coffee, Deli