Thailand and Japan meet in this hybrid menu. The Japanese items are mainly sushi and sashimi while the Thai side offers a bit of everything. This small restaurant features a casual, contemporary setting. The Thai food, not too spicy, is a bit sweet. The fish cakes and tom yum soup are sure bets. There even is a Brady Street roll made with spicy tuna and tempura crumbs. The beverage selection is limited, but you will still find beer, wine and sake. (Jeff Beutner)
Thai-namiter
932 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Asian Fusion, Japanese, Thai