TomKen's, across from State Fair Park, is well known as a chicken wing haven, winning numerous awards. But they started out as a fried chicken joint many years ago, and they're still serving up a great fried chicken dinner. The price went up a bit recently from $8.50 to $9.25, but it's still a bargain. You get four pieces of fried chicken that's got a thin, crispy coating, plus fries, slaw and bread. It's really a full meal and one of the best bargains around West Allis.
TomKen's Friendly Fried Chicken
8001 W. Greenfield Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
8001 W. Greenfield Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin
Mentions
-
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee.
Sep 14, 2017