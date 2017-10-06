The fare includes many kebabs of beef, lamb and chicken. Manti are tiny, homemade, beef-filled ravioli in yogurt sauce. Vegetarians will be pleased with the appetizers and salads, including some excellent stuffed grape leaves. The décor has the look of a Third Ward loft, with amenities like a fireplace and tasteful displays of Turkish ceramic tiles. (Jeff Beutner)
Tulip
360 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Mediterranean, Turkish