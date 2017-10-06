Occupying a former Jalisco in Franklin, Two Brothers offers traditional Serbian food in a contemporary setting. Although they are not related to the family behind Three Brothers and Old Town, Two Brothers is carrying on a similar legacy with such Balkan/Near Eastern favorites as bureg, chicken and pilaf, sarma and lamb shank. They also have a menu of steaks and a small selection of soups, salads and barfood.
Two Brothers Restaurant and Lounge
9405 S. 27th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
