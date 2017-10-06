This small eatery has a big menu and even larger servings, plus some interesting Oaxacan specialties. The only mole is a mole negro, which is delicious with chicken or pork. The gorditas are delicious, with handmade corn cakes and several choices of filling. More unusual is the tlayuda, a folded tortilla the size of a small pizza that comes with abundant fillings. The décor is basic, but the quantity and quality of the food are impressive. Simple margaritas are available, along with a few Mexican beers. (Jeff Beutner)
Villa's Restaurant
2522 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Mexican