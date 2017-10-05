The bar, situated in a room with a soaring ceiling, has a great wine selection and a select list of scotch and cognac. Prime rib is the specialty, but chicken, lamb and seafood are served as well. The bar has its own menu, featuring lighter fare. The setting is pleasant, the seating is spacious and the service is good. (Jeff Beutner)
Ward's House of Prime
540 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
